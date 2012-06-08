BRIEF-Flexigroup says HY net profit for period attributable $47.7 mln
* HY net profit for period attributable to members $47.7 million versus $41.4 million
HONG KONG, June 8 Debt-laden Chinese property developer Greentown China said on Friday it plans to raise HK$5.1 billion ($657 million) through a stake sale and convertible bond with shareholder Wharf Holdings.
In two separate tranches, Greentown will issue 490 million new shares to Wharf at HK$5.20, a discount of 2.8 percent to the closing price of its shares the day before. In addition, Greentown plans to sell a convertible bond to Wharf worth HK$2.55 billion.
Hong Kong conglomerate Wharf owns 2.1 percent of Greentown.
For the statement, please go to here. ($1 = 7.7583 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Michael Flaherty)
* HY net profit for period attributable to members $47.7 million versus $41.4 million
* Fy17 cash npat estimate of $90 million to $97 million reaffirmed
LONDON, Feb 20 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, kicked off its first investor roadshow on Monday, looking to persuade London money managers to back its initial public offering in the face of concerns about its growth prospects, valuation and corporate governance.