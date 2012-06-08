(Adds details of deal, analyst comments, chairman comment)

By Alex Frew McMillan

HONG KONG, June 8 Debt-laden property developer Greentown China plans to raise HK$5.1 billion ($657 million) by selling stock and issuing convertible bonds to shareholder Wharf Holdings.

Chinese home builders are offloading equity and projects to raise funds as more than two years of austerity measures from Beijing bite, benefiting cash-rich Hong Kong developers looking to expand on the mainland.

"The deal will help Wharf to expand in China much faster," Cusson Leung, Hong Kong property analyst with Credit Suisse, said. "Rather than acquiring projects one by one, by taking a stake in a large developer they instantly have increased their presence in China quite significantly."

In two tranches, Greentown will issue 490 million new shares to Wharf at HK$5.20, a discount of 2.8 percent to the closing price on Thursday. In addition, Greentown plans to sell HK$2.55 billion of convertible bonds to Wharf, run by Hong Kong billionaire Peter Woo.

After the share sale, Wharf's stake in Greentown would rise from 2.1 percent to 24.6 percent, and increasing to 35.1 percent if the bonds were converted into stock.

With Greentown forecast to generate earnings of 2.5 billion yuan this year, Wharf stands to earn around 615 million yuan from its equity stake, excluding the bonds, a high rate of return.

Trading in the shares of the two companies was suspended on Friday morning pending what Wharf, a conglomerate with interests in property, ports and media, said was a major transaction. Greentown has applied for trading in its shares to resume on Monday at 9 a.m.

The shares of Wheelock & Co., Wharf's parent, were also halted.

MASSIVE DEBT

"It's a sign of the times for developers in China," said one property investor, who did not want to be identified because his company had been in talks with Greentown. "You've got developers that are long on land and are seeing sales slow. Land prices in this sort of environment drop the most."

Hangzhou-based Greentown has been selling off projects to pay down its massive debt load. At 149 percent, its net gearing ratio at the end of last year was the highest among major Chinese developers, according to a Credit Suisse report, far ahead of second-placed Poly (Hong Kong) at 94 percent.

The developer has raised 6 billion yuan in cash by selling off six projects, including two to office and retail developer SoHo China. That has helped trim its gearing to 120 percent before the Wharf deal.

"Cooperation is a vital impetus for the future of Greentown," Chairman Song Weiping said in a press briefing. "The company's era of being burdened by debt is gone."

With lending easing up on the mainland, Greentown shares are up 60 percent this year, but that still leaves them down by almost half since the start of 2011. ($1 = 7.7583 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; additional reporting by Tian Chen; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Ryan Woo)