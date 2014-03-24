March 24 Property developer Greentown China
is on the lookout for acquisition opportunities as
small developers fail, and plans various promotions to clear
inventories as a credit crunch bites, a top company official
said on Monday.
Chief Executive Shou Bainian told a news conference to
discuss earnings that the company did not plan extensive price
cuts as part of the promotion campaign, however.
Some analysts have noted growing instability among some
Chinese property developers as tightening weighs, with many
developers forced to cut prices amid intense competition and an
oversupply of units.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)