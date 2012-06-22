BRIEF-City Developments says Q4 net profit S$243.8 mln vs S$410.5 mln
* Board is recommending a special final ordinary dividend of 4.0 cents per share
HONG KONG, Junw 22 Trading in shares of Greentown C hina Holdings Ltd and Sunac China Holdings Ltd were suspended on Friday, a filing on the Hong Kong Exchange said.
Both companies said in statement that the suspension was pending the release of price-sensitive information related to a major transaction. No further details were immediately available.
Media reports said Greentown will team up with Sunac in developing property projects in China.
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Specialty Foods Group announces completion of reorganization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Jeffrey Ubben, the chief executive of ValueAct Capital, told Reuters on Wednesday that his firm has been disinvesting in the capital markets as valuations have become overextended, leaving it with $3 billion in cash.