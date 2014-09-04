BRIEF-NZX regulation places trading halt on Works Finance (NZ)'s debt securities
Has placed a trading halt on works finance (nz) limited's debt securities
Sept 4Greenwich Beteiligungen AG :
* Said on Wednesday decided to transfer from Regulated Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange to Entry Standard within Open Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange
* Said on Wednesday it would immediately apply for revocation of admission to trading in Regulated Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange
* Said on Wednesday that change in market segment is used to reduce the costs
Source text: bit.ly/1nxHA3h
WASHINGTON, March 20 Shareholder activists are pushing back against a major business trade group's request that the White House use its influence on the U.S. securities regulator to make it harder to get governance, political or environmental issues onto corporate ballots, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Monday.
March 20 A federal judge on Monday rejected billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman's bid to dismiss the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's insider trading case against him and his firm Omega Advisors Inc.