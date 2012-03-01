BRIEF-Klövern acquires properties in Gothenburg and divests in Borås
* In a deal with Castellum, Klövern acquires 9 properties in Mölndal and Partille, and divests all of Klövern's 14 properties in Borås
LONDON, March 1 GreenX will launch a European Union carbon allowance futures contract for the aviation sector for trading on April 2, the exchange said on Thursday.
The contract size will be 1,000 EU aviation allowances (EUAA) and contracts will be listed on a rolling quarterly expiration cycle in addition to annual December contracts through 2020, the exchange said.
As of Jan. 1 this year, the EU will require all airlines flying to and from Europe to cover their carbon dioxide emissions with allowances.
Rival bourse ICE Futures Europe launched EU carbon futures for aviation on Feb. 27 while EEX will launch EUAA trading from April. (Reporting by Nina Chestney)
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Agrokor said reports of electricity outages at its Mercator stores are not correct, after stories in local press sent the Croatian company's bond prices tumbling on Friday.
* Fy net loss 107.8 million baht versus loss of 99 million baht