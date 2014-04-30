LONDON, April 30 Greggs Plc

* Total sales in 17 weeks to 26 april 2014 up 4.0%

* Own shop like-for-like sales in first 17 weeks up 3.7% (2013: 4.4% decline)

* Property gains on disposal £1.4 million (2013 £0.2 million)

* Second half likely to be more challenging as we come up against relatively stronger sales comparables and likely cost inflation.