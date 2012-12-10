UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Dec 10 British baker Greggs said on Monday its Chief Executive Ken McMeikan is to quit the firm to take up the CEO role at catering firm Brakes Group.
McMeikan, CEO since 2008, will stay in his position whilst a successor is appointed.
Brakes, which supplies food and machinery to the catering industry and has over 10,000 staff, is owned by private equity firm Bain Capital.
Greggs said there had been no significant change to trading since its Oct. 11 update.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources