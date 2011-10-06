* Q3 total sales up 5.4 pct, lfl sales up 0.8 pct
* Year-to-date net new shops 53, on target for 80 in year
* Expectations for 2011 unchanged
* Sees commodity price inflation easing in 2012
* Shares up 3.7 percent
(Adds detail, CEO, analyst comment, shares)
By James Davey
LONDON, Oct 6 British baker Greggs
bucked the doom and gloom on the high street with a rise in
third-quarter sales, boosted by strong demand for its new
Superstar Doughnuts range.
Shares in the Newcastle, North East England-based firm, rose
nearly 4 percent on Thursday after it posted a 0.8 percent rise
in sales at stores open over a year in the 13 weeks to Oct. 1,
its fiscal third quarter.
That represented an acceleration on growth of 0.4 percent in
the first-half to July 2 and reflected investment in promotions,
robust sales of breakfast and coffee lines and product
innovation, of which Superstar Doughnuts was the standout
performer, with 1.4 million sold in the five weeks since launch.
"We spoke to customers and said even in these tough times
what would you really like to see in terms of doughnuts. We've
ended up with a strawberry milkshake, a triple choc vanilla, a
jaffa cake and coconut snowball doughnut," Greggs Chief
Executive Ken McMeikan told reporters.
McMeikan, a former Tesco and Sainsbury's
executive and British Navy veteran of the Falklands War, said
sales had been driven by the popularity of the doughnut range
among Greggs' 280,000 Facebook followers.
"Through social media marketing we gave each of the
doughnuts their own voice where they were talking about
themselves and interacting with Facebook fans."
Greggs, which also sells bread, sandwiches, savouries and
cakes to over 6 million customers a week, said total sales rose
5.4 percent in the third quarter, partly reflecting 53 net new
store openings.
The firm said it was on track to for a record 80 net new
openings this year.
With 1,540 stores currently, Greggs has more outlets than
McDonald's in the UK and sees scope for over 2,000.
Shares in Greggs, which prior to Thursday's update had lost
14 percent of their value over the last three months, were up
16.9 pence at 477.6 pence at 0846 GMT valuing the business at
about 492 million pounds ($759 million).
"This is a solid statement with like-for-like sales
improving, albeit marginally, since the H1 results in July,"
said Liberum analyst Patrick Coffey.
British retailers are generally struggling as rising living
costs force shoppers to rein in spending on non-essential items.
On Wednesday Tesco posted one of its biggest-ever
quarterly falls in underlying sales, while rival J Sainsbury
reported only modest growth.
Adding to the sense of gloom were profit warnings from
mother and baby products firm Mothercare and youth
fashion retailer SuperGroup .
Greggs, with its relatively low average transaction value of
2.25 pounds has fared better than most.
"We remain confident in the prospects for the group and our
expectations for the year are unchanged," it said.
"Looking further ahead to 2012 there are signs of an easing
in the rate of commodity price inflation in some areas, with the
notable exception of energy."
Greggs is also looking at a series of new growth
initiatives.
Following a trial in 10 Iceland shops it is rolling out the
sale of frozen Greggs branded sausage rolls to more than 700
Iceland stores as it seeks to attack the take-home food market.
It is also trialing a coffee shop concept called "Greggs
Moment" to gauge the potential for Greggs in this growing
market.
($1 = 0.648 British Pounds)
(Editing by Adveith Nair and Helen Massy-Beresford)