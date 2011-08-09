(Adds details)

* H1 pretax profit 17.3 mln stg vs 18.6 mln

* Expects marginally positive year l-f-l growth

LONDON, Aug 9 British high street baker Greggs reported a decline in first-half pretax profit and said trading conditions had been tougher than anticipated.

Greggs, which has over 1,500 shops across Britain, said pretax profit before exceptional items fell to 17.3 million pounds ($28.2 million) from 18.6 million the year before.

"Trading conditions have proved to be more challenging than we had expected and we do not anticipate that the second half will bring any alleviation of the tougher consumer spending environment with disposable incomes remaining under pressure," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Newcastle, northern England-based company said it had experienced substantial increases in commodity prices and was looking to mitigate the impact on customers through cost savings and promotions.

Greggs said it expected marginally positive like-for-like sales growth over the year as a whole. ($1 = 0.613 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)