LONDON Jan 17 British baker and food-on-the-go
seller Greggs forecast full year profit slightly ahead
of previous expectations after enjoying strong sales in its
Christmas quarter.
But the Newcastle, northern England, based firm, which sells
sandwiches, sausage rolls, bakes and pastries, also cautioned on
Tuesday that there was greater uncertainty in the trading
environment with increased pressure on real income growth.
It said it continued to expect some industry-wide cost
pressures in 2017 and these were likely to have a modest impact
on margins in the short term.
Greggs said sales at company-managed shops open over a year
rose 6.4 percent in its fiscal fourth quarter to Dec. 31.
That compared to third quarter growth of 2.8 percent and
took like-for-like sales growth for the full 2016 year to 4.2
percent.
($1 = 0.8256 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Sarah Young)