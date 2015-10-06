(Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
LONDON Oct 6 Britain's Greggs plc said
its full-year growth would be ahead of its previous
expectations, the latest in a series of upgrades, as new
products like a spicy meatball melt baguette helped drive
underlying sales in the third quarter.
Newcastle, northern England, based Greggs, which sells
sandwiches, sausage rolls and pastries from 1,668 retail
outlets, said like-for-like sales rose 4.9 percent in the 13
weeks to Oct. 3, ahead of its own expectations.
Chief Executive Roger Whiteside said sales had grown more
than 10 percent in the last two years, helped by increased
demand for breakfast and a wider selection of products like
healthier sandwiches later in the day.
"Breakfast is the fastest growing part of the day for us,
and with that comes coffee sales," he said. "And we have just
launched the hot eating ranges for the autumn, with new flavours
of soup and a relaunch of hot sandwiches doing really well."
Growth for 2015 would as a result be slightly ahead of its
previous expectations, the company said. Ahead of Tuesday's
update analysts were forecasting pretax profit of 70 million
pounds, 20 percent up on last year.
Shares in Greggs climbed 6 percent to 1,137 pence at 0829
GMT, topping Britain's midcap index leaderboard.
"We believe the instore initiatives, product innovation,
refit programme and cost saving initiatives will provide ongoing
momentum to the Greggs story and we reiterate our 'buy' stance,"
said Shore Capital analyst Darren Shirley.
Greggs said increases in wage rates would drive greater
inflationary pressure.
Whiteside said Greggs already paid close to the new national
minimum wage rate coming in next April of 7.20 pounds an hour,
and its annual review would comfortably take it above the
minimum, but he would be watching the steps taken by rivals.
"We don't want to lose our attractiveness in the market for
labour," he said.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young and Adrian
Croft)