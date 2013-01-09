* Like-for-like sales down 2.9 pct for 5 weeks to Jan. 5
* Total sales up 4.3 pct for Christmas period
* Like-for-like sales for FY 2012 down 2.7 pct
* CEO expects 2013 to remain challenging
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Jan 9 Wet weather and fewer shopping
hours hit British baker Greggs in the run up to the
holiday season, with sales at stores open over a year falling
2.9 percent, it said on Wednesday.
The company, which sold a record 8.5 million mince pies in
the festive season, said its performance was "resilient" given
the weather and the fact two of the busiest shopping days fell
on a Sunday, when shopping hours are restricted.
Chief Executive Ken McMeikan said Greggs, which sells
sandwiches and hot savouries as well as bread and cakes, was
susceptible to rain, which could reduce sales by 3-5 percent.
"What we saw in the run up to Christmas this year was the
most severe flooding in southern England, southern Wales, parts
of Scotland and in the Midlands," he told reporters.
"It certainly has had an impact on our like-for-likes
(underlying sales)."
Total sales rose 4.3 percent in the five weeks to Jan. 5.,
helped by demand for the products it supplies to supermarket
chain Iceland and sales at its franchised shops in motorway
services, which together contributed 3 percent of growth.
Greggs, which trades from 1,670 shops, suffered in tandem
with many of Britain's other retailers in 2012 as the pressures
on consumers from a weak economy persist.
Like-for-like sales for the year fell 2.7 percent, the group
said, while total sales rose 4.8 percent in a period when it
opened a record 121 new stores.
There was little upturn at the end of the year for
retailers, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.
Underlying retail sales rose 0.3 percent year-on-year in
December, well below the rate of inflation.
McMeikan expected trading to "remain challenging" in 2013,
particularly in the first quarter as shoppers pay off credit
card bills.
Shares in Greggs were up 0.2 percent at 452 pence at 0848
GMT, after touching a 17-month low of 444.5 pence in early
trade.
Analysts at Liberum Capital said the slowdown in
like-for-like sales, from the run rate of minus 2.4 percent in
the third quarter, capped a tough year for Greggs.
The broker said it expected consensus market forecasts for
2013 adjusted pretax profit to fall 3 percent to its estimate of
53.3 million pounds ($85.5 million). It expects adjusted pretax
profit of 52 million pounds for 2012.