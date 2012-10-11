* Like-for-Like sales down 2.6 pct in 14 weeks to Oct 6

* Total sales up 5.9 percent in the period

* Expects Q4 like-for-like sales to remain negative

* Expects ingredient cost increases in Q1 2013

* To build 30-35 mln stg second savoury manufacturing facility

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, Oct 11 Greggs, Britain's largest seller of food on the go, expects its underlying sales to keep falling for the rest of the year after quarterly trading was hit by poor weather and recession-wary shoppers.

The company also said on Thursday next year would provide little relief for recession-battered consumers, adding they would likely have to pay more for breads and savouries as weak global harvests impact on commodity prices.

"The one thing we still need to be cautious about is the economic outlook. This week the IMF have downgraded this year's UK growth to minus 0.4 (percent). I think it is going to be another tough year next year for the consumer and we need to plan for that," chief executive Ken McMeikan told reporters.

Greggs shares were down 4 percent to 496.45 pence at 0854 GMT. Analysts at Brewin Dolphin reduced its 2012 full-year pretax profit forecast by 2.4 percent to 52.5 million pounds ($84 million).

"By all accounts trading in Q3 has proved more challenging than we or the management were anticipating. Whilst there are a number of positive features to the update, the like-for-like showing is clearly disappointing," analysts said.

Britons have been cutting back on spending as their incomes suffer the worst squeeze for more than 30 years on the back of increases in food and fuel prices, higher taxes as a result of government austerity measures, and slow wage rises.

Greggs, which sells sandwiches, savouries, bread, cakes and pastries to 6 million customers a week, said sales at stores open over a year fell 2.6 percent in the 14 weeks to 6 Oct, a worse than expected improvement on a 3.5 percent decline in its second-quarter.

Greggs said it expected strained consumer spending to lead to a similar sales performance in its fourth quarter and that it would try to partially offset lower sales through increased profits from wholesaling and franchising. It added it would open 100 new net shops in the year compared to a target of 90.

Poor weather has been a familiar foe for Greggs this year, with record summer rainfall to blame for a first half profit fall of 4.5 percent after shoppers stayed away from the high street.

That theme has continued with flooding hitting parts of Britain last month, contributing around 0.5 percentage points of the third-quarter sales decline in a single week in September, Greggs said.

The Newcastle-based firm said total sales in the period increased by 5.9 percent, reflecting 37 net new store openings and the success of wholesaling frozen products such as sausage rolls through the Iceland chain of supermarkets.

The group said its new store format trials, of which half will be away from its traditional high street setting, were running successfully and that up to 100 new local bakery shops could be rolled out after the first quarter of 2013.

It added that it would build a second savoury manufacturing facility in the south of England in mid-2013 worth up to 35 million pounds.