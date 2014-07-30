LONDON, July 30 British baker Greggs
said profits recovered sharply in its first half, helped by
better trading conditions and initiatives such as an improved
sandwich range and a better coffee blend.
Shares in Greggs, which with 1,661 shops has more outlets in
Britain than burger chain McDonald's, rose 4.8 percent
on Wednesday after it reported a profit before tax and one off
items of 16.9 million pounds ($28.61 million) in the 26 weeks to
June 28.
That was up from 11.4 million pounds in the same period last
year.
Total sales rose 3.1 percent to 373 million pounds, while
sales at stores open over a year increased 3.2 percent.
"Our first half performance has been good but has benefited
from comparison with a period of weak trading last year and
earlier phasing of property profits," said Chief Executive Roger
Whiteside.
He said sales growth in July had continued to be strong as
Greggs had not experienced the heatwave conditions that
depressed sales last year.
This was expected to fall back in the months ahead as Greggs
compares with better trading in the remainder of the year.
Greggs said input cost inflation had been lower than it
expected, driven by ingredients and energy and it expected this
to continue through the balance of the year.
In February the Newcastle, Northern England, based firm
known for its pasties, sausage rolls and doughnuts, said it was
looking more towards healthy eating.
Customers now spend more than 1 million pounds per week on
the new "Balanced Choice" range containing products with less
than 400 calories, and sales of the new coffee blend are also
growing.
Alongside 131 shop refurbishments, the baker has closed 36
shops and opened 26, of which nearly all are in locations away
from high streets, such as office areas and train stations, as
well as in motorway service stations, enabled by a franchise
partnership with Moto.
Shares in Greggs, up 21 percent over the last year, were up
24 pence at 523 pence at 0920 GMT, valuing the business at 507
million pounds.
($1 = 0.5907 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tess Little; editing by James Davey)