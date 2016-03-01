LONDON, March 1 British baker Greggs on
Tuesday met forecasts with a 25 percent rise in full-year
profit, hiked its dividend by 30 percent and predicted another
year of growth.
The firm also said it would invest 100 million pounds
($139.3 million) in its manufacturing and distribution
operations over the next five years.
Roger Whiteside, chief executive of Newcastle, northern
England, based Greggs since 2013, is repositioning the firm from
a traditional bakery business to focus on Britain's more than 6
billion pound food-on-the-go market, sending its shares up 20
percent over the last year.
It now sells sandwiches, sausage rolls and pastries from
about 1,700 retail outlets, and sees scope for over 2,000.
It made a profit before tax and one-off items of 73 million
pounds in the year to Jan. 2, in line with analysts' average
forecast and up from 58.3 million pounds in 2014.
Total sales increased 5.2 percent to 835.7 million pounds,
with sales at shops open over a year up 4.7 percent.
Greggs highlighted particularly strong sales growth in
sandwiches and drinks, including new healthier ranges such as
salads and 'no added sugar' drinks. Hot sandwiches, soups and
coffee also sold well.
Like-for-like sales growth did, however, slow to 2.3 percent
in the fourth quarter, reflecting strong comparative numbers and
weaker shopper numbers in some locations.
"This year has started well and the consumer outlook remains
positive with disposable incomes expected to grow further in
2016," said Whiteside.
"We are confident of delivering a further year of underlying
growth."
Greggs is paying a total dividend of 28.6 pence, up from 22
pence last time.
($1 = 0.7177 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)