Aug 6 Greggs PLC : * H1 like-for-like own shop sales down 2.9 percent, pre-tax profit down £4.6M

to £11.4M (2012: £16.0M*) * H1 total group sales up 3.4 percent to £362M (2012: £350M) * Interim dividend per share flat at 6.0P * Trading in the five weeks to 3 August hit by the heat-wave, with

like-for-like sales falling by 3.2 percent * Profits for the year are now expected to be around 3 million STG lower than