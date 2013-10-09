Oct 9 Greggs PLC : * Total sales up 3.6 percent for the 13 weeks to 28 September

(Q3),like-for-like sales down 0.5 percent * Year to date total sales up 3.5 percent, like-for-like sales down 2.1 percent * Estate improvement programme on track: 141 shop refits completed year to

date, on track for 215 refits in FY * Re-shaping of estate ahead of plan, now expects no increase in net shop