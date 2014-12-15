(Adds detail)
LONDON Dec 15 British food-on-the-go retailer
Greggs has upgraded its profit outlook for the second
time in four months, saying it is benefiting from a favourable
trading environment and generally helpful weather.
The firm said on Monday it now expected profit for the 53
weeks to Jan. 3 2015 to be ahead of analysts' expectations.
Prior to the update analysts were on average forecasting a
pretax profit of 53.6 million pounds ($84.4 million), according
to Reuters data, up from 41.3 million pounds in the previous
year.
Greggs, which trades from almost 1,700 retail outlets, said
sales at stores open over a year rose 5.2 percent in the 24
weeks to Dec. 13, taking growth so far this year to 4.2 percent.
Year-to-date total sales are up 3.6 percent.
"Trading conditions have remained helpful but there is no
doubt that customers are also responding to improvements in our
product and service offer and to the investment we are making in
the shop environment," said Chief Executive Roger Whiteside.
Shares in Greggs, up 52 percent so far this year, closed
Friday at 656.5 pence, valuing the business at 665 million
pounds.
($1 = 0.6354 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)