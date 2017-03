NEW YORK, April 9 (IFR) - Grenada has reached an agreement in principle with holders of its defaulted 2025 bonds to restructure the debt, the Caribbean island's government said in a statement.

The deal will include an overall principal reduction of 50% for bondholders to be phased in through two stages.

As part of the restructuring, the island will issue a new 15-year amortizing bond carrying a coupon of 7%.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)