(Adds details on principal reduction, exchange offer)
By Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, April 9 (IFR) - Grenada has reached an agreement
with creditors to restructure some US$262m-equivalent in
defaulted international and local 2025 bonds, the Caribbean
island's government said in a statement published on its website
on Thursday.
Bondholders have agreed to an overall principal reduction of
50% after exchanging their holdings for a new 15-year amortizing
bond that carries a 7% coupon.
Half of the 50% haircut will take effect upfront. The
remaining reduction will take effect on the successful
completion of the International Monetary Funds's last review of
an extended credit facility that is expected to end in late 2017
or early 2018.
As an additional compensation for their losses, bondholders
will also receive a portion of the revenues that may be
generated by the island's Citizenship by Investment program.
The principal on the new bonds will be repayable in 29 equal
installments commencing on March 2016 and ending in March 2030.
Grenada is expected to complete the restructuring through an
exchange offer in the second quarter of 2015 once documentation
for the new notes has been finalized.
In 2013, the island nation defaulted on international and
local bonds due 2025 after the global financial crisis and a
series of hurricanes devastated the economy.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)