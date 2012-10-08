NEW YORK Oct 8 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's
on Monday lowered Grenada's foreign currency sovereign credit
rating to SD after the country missed a coupon payment.
The cut "follows the government's failure to pay the coupon
due Sept. 15, 2012, on its $193 million bond due in 2025," S&P
said in a statement.
"In its Sept. 12, 2012, statement to bondholders, the
government of Grenada stated its intention to use its best
efforts to pay the coupon within a 30-day grace period," the S&P
statement said, adding: "However, according to our criteria ...
we consider an obligation in default unless payment is made
within five business days of the due date, regardless of any
grace period."