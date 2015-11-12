NEW YORK, Nov 12 (IFR) - Grenada was expected to issue new
15-year bonds on Thursday, effectively putting an end to a
lengthy debt restructuring that restores the Caribbean island's
relations with the market.
All holders of 2025s denominated in East Caribbean dollars
and 93.8% of holders of US dollar 2025s agreed to swap their
bonds for new 7% 2030s in a debt exchange launched earlier this
month, said a source close to the transaction.
The government will issue about US$179m and EC$31.5m of
2030s to its bondholders, the source said.
Those levels satisfy collective action clauses that require
at least a 75% participation rate to ensure the full transfer of
the bonds.
By reducing public debt by 13 percentage points to 81% of
2017 GDP and providing substantial cash flow relief, the deal is
expected to put Grenada back on a path of debt sustainability.
Another haircut in the principal amount could occur as soon
as the third quarter of 2017, if the country successfully
completes a sixth review of its program with the International
Monetary Fund.
Meanwhile Grenada will pay holders of the new bonds a
portion of the revenues received under the country's Citizen by
Investment (CBI) program.
CBI Payment is subject to various conditions including the
completion of the second haircut and to Grenada receiving more
than US$15m in CBI revenues in any given year.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)