Lennar revenue jumps 17.2 pct
March 21 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp reported a 17.2 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it sold more homes in a recovering housing market.
FRANKFURT Feb 3 Grenkeleasing AG : * Says Grenkeleasing AG intends scrip dividend * Says to pay a dividend of EUR 1.00 per ordinary share for the business year
2013 * Says shareholders shall have the right to receive the dividend either in cash or partially in cash and partially in shares
March 21 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp reported a 17.2 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it sold more homes in a recovering housing market.
* Says unit signs agreement to sell 17.2 percent stake in mobile games provider for 915.2 million yuan ($132.90 million) to Wolong Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Yang Lin has been appointed as executive director and vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: