UPDATE 1-Nigerian central bank approves licence for development bank
ABUJA, March 29 Nigeria's central bank has approved a licence for the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
Jan 5 Grenkeleasing AG :
* Says contribution margin 2 of Grenke Group's new business reached 221.2 million euros ($264 million) in 2014. CM2 margin totalled 19.3 pct (leasing segment)
* New business growth in 2014 of 13.9 pct - within forecast range of 13-16 pct
* Says new business in 2014 totalled 1,352.9 million euros - a rise of 13.9 pct compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8379 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ABUJA, March 29 Nigeria's central bank has approved a licence for the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 29 Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes jumped to a 10-month high in February, pointing to robust demand for housing ahead of the busy spring selling season.