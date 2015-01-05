Jan 5 Grenkeleasing AG :

* Says contribution margin 2 of Grenke Group's new business reached 221.2 million euros ($264 million) in 2014. CM2 margin totalled 19.3 pct (leasing segment)

* New business growth in 2014 of 13.9 pct - within forecast range of 13-16 pct

* Says new business in 2014 totalled 1,352.9 million euros - a rise of 13.9 pct compared to previous year