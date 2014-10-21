Oct 21 Grenobloise d'Electronique et d'Automatismes SA (GEA) :

* Offers to buy toll and ITS business from Tecsidel

* Granted exclusivity in negotiations until November 30

* GEA and Tecsidel have decided to bring together their toll system businesses