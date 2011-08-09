* DJ Patil will serve as data scientist-in-residence

* Also working on ideas for his own company

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 9 Former LinkedIn LNKD.N and Color executive DJ Patil has joined Greylock Partners as chief scientist in residence, Greylock said on Monday.

The move reunites Patil with his old boss Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn's founder, who is now a partner at Greylock.

Patil will work with Greylock's portfolio companies, including daily deals company Groupon and bed-for-rent service Airbnb, to help them mine data to improve their businesses.

"You have to be able to manipulate and play with the data in creative ways," said Patil, who described the job to Reuters as "one part engineer, one part designer, one part Web development, with some math and statistics thrown in."

Patil will also think about ideas for his own, still-undefined business.

Patil recently left Color, the location-based photo-sharing service that has attracted attention for raising $41 million in its first round of funding. He joined Color, where he worked as chief data officer, in March. (Reporting by Sarah McBride. Editing by Robert MacMillan)