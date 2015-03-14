Fitch Affirms Mediobanca at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mediobanca S.p.A.'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Negative. A full list of ratings is at the end of this rating action commentary. In addition, Fitch has assigned Mediobanca a 'BBB+(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significant derivative cou