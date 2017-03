Aug 13 Griffin Mining Ltd :

* Planned upgrade of processing facilities at Caijiaying mine are currently proceeding on time and within budget

* Processing of ore from mine has now been suspended for a period of two months to enable new crushing and milling equipment to be installed

* Mining and haulage of ore will continue during this period and be stockpiled

* Expected that stockpiled ore will be processed by year end resulting in annual production of zinc metal in concentrate to be in line with 2013 results