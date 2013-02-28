BRIEF-Boryung Pharm to pay annual dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
MADRID Feb 28 Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols reported a more than fivefold rise in full-year profit for 2012 to 257 million euros ($336.90 million), buoyed by its acquisition of U.S. firm Talecris last June and its wide geographic presence outside its depressed home market.
Barcelona-based Grifols said sales grew 46 percent year-on-year to reach 2.6 billion euros, in line with analyst expectations. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Clare Kane)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
March 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: HEALTHCARE The Trump-backed Republican plan to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system clears its first hurdle but chances for passage in Congress look uncertain amid opposition by Democrats, conservatives and industry groups. Trump has launched a charm offensive of the type not seen before in his brief and chaotic tenure, forcefully rallying behind legisla
* Biocryst pharmaceuticals prices public offering of common stock