BRIEF-Teyi Pharmaceutical Group unit obtains high-tech enterprise recognition and to enjoy 15 pct tax preference
* Says its pharma unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years
MADRID Nov 4 Spain's Grifols said on Tuesday it was targeting an EBITDA margin of 31 to 33 percent in the medium-term.
In a presentation to the stock exchange regulator after its nine-month results, the plasma products maker said it saw opportunities for better margins in its bioscience division in the medium-term after the ramping up of new plants.
Grifols also projected greater plasma collection possibilities with 20 "relocations and openings" in 2015. (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; writing by Sarah Morris)
March 20 Tianjin Lisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives tentative ANDA approval for Fingolimod capsules, 0.5 mg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nciKQ2 Further company coverage: