* Nine-month sales rise 4.2 pct on Talecris merger

* Nine-month net profit down 16.7 pct on financial costs

* U.S. diversification offsets impact of weak Spain (Adds executive, analyst comment)

By Tracy Rucinski and Jose Elías Rodríguez

MADRID, Nov 11 Grifols, the world's third-largest blood products maker, is benefiting from its diversification in the United States, an executive said on Friday, as its home country Spain remains in the eye of a European debt storm.

"Although we can't say we are satisfied with the economic situation in Spain, we are being saved by our diversification," Nuria Pascual, subdirector of finance and head of investor relations, told Reuters in a telephone interview.

The Barcelona-based drug company, which completed a $4 billion acquisition of U.S. peer Talecris in June, has all of its raw materials in dollars and a large part of sales, production and staff in dollars.

"This means we're probably less worried than other (Spanish) companies," Pascual said.

Spain's economy stopped growing in the third quarter, preliminary data showed on Friday, calling into question the government's ability to achieve its deficit reduction target for 2011 and pushing the euro zone's fourth largest economy to the brink of recession.

Grifols' proforma revenues grew 4.2 percent to 1.71 billion euros ($2.3 billion) from January to September, helped by contribution from Talecris.

Grifols said sales in Spain remained steady in the third quarter despite government restrictions on public spending in the health sector, but highlighted that 90 percent of its activity is now outside of Spain.

The company, which makes medicines like intravenous immune globulin (IVIG), albumin and other products from blood plasma to treat a range of autoimmune disorders, expects demand and prices to remain stable in the fourth quarter, Pascual said.

Grifols's net profit including contribution from Talecris fell 16.7 percent in the nine months to September to 195 million euros, hit by financial costs related to the merger.

Synergies from the Talecris tie-up are not expected to fully benefit group earnings until 2012.

"We continue to believe the company offers an attractive equity story based on its leading position in a non-cyclical business and its potential solid growth from the likely significant synergies from the Talecris acquisition and solid demand growth," Espirito Santo analyst Luis Navia said.

By 1100 GMT, Grifols shares were up 0.32 percent at 12.4 euros, after gaining 22 percent so far this year.

U.S rival Baxter posted stronger quarterly earnings in October, helped by special items related to a divestiture and good demand for its injectable plasma products. ($1 = 0.736 Euros)