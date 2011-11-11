* Nine-month sales rise 4.2 pct on Talecris merger
MADRID, Nov 11 Grifols, the
world's third-largest blood products maker, is benefiting from
its diversification in the United States, an executive said on
Friday, as its home country Spain remains in the eye of a
European debt storm.
"Although we can't say we are satisfied with the economic
situation in Spain, we are being saved by our diversification,"
Nuria Pascual, subdirector of finance and head of investor
relations, told Reuters in a telephone interview.
The Barcelona-based drug company, which completed a $4
billion acquisition of U.S. peer Talecris in June, has all of
its raw materials in dollars and a large part of sales,
production and staff in dollars.
"This means we're probably less worried than other (Spanish)
companies," Pascual said.
Spain's economy stopped growing in the third quarter,
preliminary data showed on Friday, calling into question the
government's ability to achieve its deficit reduction target for
2011 and pushing the euro zone's fourth largest economy to the
brink of recession.
Grifols' proforma revenues grew 4.2 percent to 1.71 billion
euros ($2.3 billion) from January to September, helped by
contribution from Talecris.
Grifols said sales in Spain remained steady in the third
quarter despite government restrictions on public spending in
the health sector, but highlighted that 90 percent of its
activity is now outside of Spain.
The company, which makes medicines like intravenous immune
globulin (IVIG), albumin and other products from blood plasma to
treat a range of autoimmune disorders, expects demand and prices
to remain stable in the fourth quarter, Pascual said.
Grifols's net profit including contribution from Talecris
fell 16.7 percent in the nine months to September to 195 million
euros, hit by financial costs related to the merger.
Synergies from the Talecris tie-up are not expected to fully
benefit group earnings until 2012.
"We continue to believe the company offers an attractive
equity story based on its leading position in a non-cyclical
business and its potential solid growth from the likely
significant synergies from the Talecris acquisition and solid
demand growth," Espirito Santo analyst Luis Navia said.
By 1100 GMT, Grifols shares were up 0.32 percent at 12.4
euros, after gaining 22 percent so far this year.
U.S rival Baxter posted stronger quarterly earnings in
October, helped by special items related to a divestiture and
good demand for its injectable plasma products.
