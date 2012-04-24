* Quarterly profit 67.5 mln euros vs 52.5 mln forecast
* Sees $55 mln annual savings on debt costs from 2nd qtr
* Shares jump 6.6 percent
(Adds analyst, shares, financial savings)
MADRID, April 24 Shares in Spain's Grifols
jumped on Tuesday after the world's third largest
blood products maker said quarterly net profit doubled to 67.5
million euros ($88.6 million), lifted by contribution from U.S.
unit Talecris and beating forecasts.
The Barcelona-based drug company said revenues grew 17.7
percent to 666.7 million euros, driven by growth across all of
its main divisions and with more than 90 percent generated
outside recession-hit Spain.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast net profit of 52.5
million euros and revenus of 615 million.
"Topline is already benefiting from synergies in revenues
and underlying profitability is progressing much faster than the
slight sequential improvement that we were anticipating," Bryan
Garnier said in a note to clients.
Grifols' shares, which are the best-performing Spanish blue
chip stock this year with a 28 percent gain, were up 6.6 percent
to 17.68 euros by 0743 GMT, outpacing a 1.3 percent rise on the
Spanish stock market.
U.S. peer Baxter International Inc also reported
better-than-expected first-quarter earnings last week, helped by
an acquisition and strong demand for its treatments for
hemophilia and immune deficiencies.
First-quarter net profit for Grifols was affected by
financial costs from the $4 billion purchase of Talecris, but
the firm has negotiated better terms on its debt to save about
$55 million in annual costs from the second quarter of this
year, it said.
($1 = 0.7619 euros)
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; editing by Fiona Ortiz)