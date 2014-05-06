BRIEF-Healthway Medical Corp says it received a non-binding draft indicative term sheet from Lippo China Resources
* On 17 March 2017, received a non-binding draft indicative term sheet from lippo china resources limited
May 6 Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols , the world's third-largest blood products maker, posted a 32.9 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday to 121 million euros ($168 million), boosted by its acquisition of Novartis' transfusion diagnostic business.
Barcelona-based Grifols, which generated 93 percent of sales outside Spain, said first-quarter revenue was 798 million euros, up 16.7 percent from the same period last year. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
* On 17 March 2017, received a non-binding draft indicative term sheet from lippo china resources limited
* Integer announces term B loan repricing and amendment to credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Corium reports positive progress in pilot bioequivalence study of once-weekly Corplex™ Donepezil patch