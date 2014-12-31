BRIEF-Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Shares to halt trade on March 13 pending announcement - Shenzhen stock exchange
Dec 31 Grifols SA
* Says U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to a new Grifols Biologicals Inc. purification plant in Los Angeles, California
* New plant, for the manufacturer of Immune Globulin Injection through the investment of 53 million euros ($64.40 million), to begin operations in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/174vxZC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8230 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Cobas)
March 12 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: HEALTHCARE Aides to Trump attack the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyze the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House seeks to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans. U.S. ATTORNEYS Two days before U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was fired, Trump tried to call the high-profile New York prosecutor in what
WASHINGTON, March 12 Republican U.S. Representative Todd Rokita keeps a clock hanging on the wall of his Capitol Hill office that tracks the U.S. government's rising debt in real time and reminds him of his top priority: reining in federal spending.