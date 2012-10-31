Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
MADRID Oct 31 Spanish pharmaceutical firm Grifols said its nine-month net profit had increased more than four times year-on-year on Wednesday, boosted by its acquisition of U.S. firm Talecris in June of 2011.
Grifols, the best performing stock on Spain's bluechip index over the past year, reported a net profit of 197 million euros ($255.66 million) and revenues of 1.96 billion euros, in line with analyst expectations.
The Barcelona-based company, a market leader in North America, said it continued to reduce exposure to its crisis-hit home market Spain, which now accounts for just 8 percent of its turnover. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc on Thursday said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to the drugmaker's support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.