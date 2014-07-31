BRIEF-Zhejiang Yongtai Technology cuts stake in Jiangxi Fushine Pharma
* Says shareholder Zhejiang Yongtai Technology Co Ltd has sold 2.5 percent stake in the company on March 14, taking its holdings to 10.8 percent after transaction
MADRID, July 31 Spanish healthcare firm Grifols said first half adjusted net profit rose 25 percent on Thursday, slightly below analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll and boosted by the purchase of a diagnostics business early this year.
The plasma products maker said profit adjusted for non-recurring items associated with the recent acquisition rose to 288.7 million euros ($386.60 million).
Grifols, which makes about 90 percent of sales abroad, said net revenues rose 16.7 percent to 1.61 billion euros. A Reuters poll of seven analysts expected an average 298 million euros in profit and 1.63 billion euros in revenues.
The Barcelona-based company's main activity is making plasma derivatives by separating plasma obtained from blood into proteins, which are then used in the treatment of ailments such as immunodeficiency. ($1 = 0.7468 Euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary, Editing by Sarah White)
* Biosyent releases results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Uniqure NV files for mixed shelf of $250 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mNxrZc) Further company coverage: