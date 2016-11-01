(Agnia Grigas is the author of "The New Geopolitics of Natural
Gas" and "Beyond Crimea: The New Russian Empire." The opinions
expressed here are her own.)
By Agnia Grigas
Nov 1 As President Vladimir Putin seeks to
reinforce Russia's position as a global power through nuclear
saber-rattling and military campaigns in Ukraine and Syria, the
next U.S. administration will need to both contain and cooperate
with him. If played right, that may get easier in the years to
come. The reason: The transformation of the world's natural gas
markets is weakening Moscow's economic toolkit. And that will
make Putin's pipeline politics - his use of natural resources
for foreign policy purposes - obsolete.
It's clear that Russia will try to make a last stand to hold
on to its natural gas market in Europe. On Oct. 25, the European
Union granted Russian gas behemoth Gazprom access in Germany to
the Opal pipeline, which connects to central and eastern
European markets. Other Moscow plans include building new
pipelines in the Black and the Baltic seas. During a recent
visit to Ankara, Putin signed an agreement with his Turkish
counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoan, to build the
on-again-off-again Turk Stream undersea gas pipeline, which will
allow Moscow to strengthen its position in the European gas
market. In addition, Moscow is ignoring strong opposition from
such EU member states as Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and
Slovakia as it tries to bulldoze ahead with its planned Nord
Stream II pipeline, which will bypass Ukraine to bring Russian
gas to Germany.
Even if these pipelines are built, which is increasingly
unlikely in the case of Nord Stream II, Russian energy politics
are coming to the end of their heyday. Since the late 2000s and
the early 2010s, the global gas sector has experienced a
significant shift following the boom in U.S. shale-gas
development. The breakthroughs in hydraulic fracturing and
horizontal drilling techniques have irreversibly altered the
landscape of the American natural gas industry. The United
States is the world's leading gas producer and, since 2016, a
liquefied-natural-gas (LNG) exporter to Brazil, India, United
Arab Emirates, Argentina, Portugal, Kuwait, Chile, Spain, China,
Jordan and, most recently, the United Kingdom. This creates
competition for Russian gas both inside and outside Moscow's
traditional European turf.
Outside of the rise of shale-gas production, growing global
LNG trade and the expansion of gas-transport infrastructure have
transformed the markets, too. International sales of this
previously localized resource have boomed. By the end of 2015,
global LNG trade rose to its highest-ever, 244.8 million tonnes
(about 270 U.S. tons), which surpassed 241.5 tonnes (267 tons)
in 2011. There are 19 LNG-exporting countries - the largest
include Qatar, Australia, Malaysia, Nigeria and Indonesia - and
37 importing countries. Two newcomers, Colombia and Ghana,
entered the import market in 2016 and 2017, respectively. In
Europe and beyond, this spells competition for Russian gas
pipelines because importing states can increasingly turn to
liquefied natural gas and new pipelines - such as the planned
Southern Gas Corridor - not controlled by Moscow.
Most important, these developments have changed the
geopolitical rules governing traditional gas suppliers like
Russia and consuming states. In this new age of gas, all
suppliers face increased competition and greater market
pressure; the era of monopolists and near-captive markets is
gone. Long-term gas supply relationships still matter, but there
are abundant opportunities for spot trading and the
establishment of mutually beneficial short-term relationships.
Large-scale infrastructure, with its sizable investment
requirements and long-term commitments, still plays a
significant role, but new technology such as floating LNG,
compressed natural gas and other innovations offer buyers more
options.
Russia, which has a history of using natural gas supplies
for foreign policy purposes, will bear the brunt of this change.
Indeed, it is already losing its monopoly - and its accompanying
political leverage in Europe and beyond. This, in turn, forces
Gazprom to make commercial concessions, such as lower prices,
remove destination clauses that restrict on gas re-exports to
other markets, move away from long-term contracts and allow more
spot trading and hub-based natural-gas pricing versus oil-linked
pricing.
A case in point: Before the small Baltic country of
Lithuania, hitherto 100 percent dependent on Russian gas, built
its LNG import terminal in 2014, it managed to renegotiate from
Gazprom a 20 percent discount in its new contract. Meanwhile,
Russia's efforts to shift its gas exports from Europe to China
demonstrated that it will be Beijing, not Moscow, setting the
terms of their gas relationship at a time when liquid global
markets give importing states the upper hand.
Putin's Russia still presents Europe and the United States
with a number of challenges. One will include Moscow's last
stand to use Turk Stream and Nord Stream II to remain a dominant
supplier to the European gas markets. But between Moscow's
weakening economy and Washington's new energy power, the
strongman in the Kremlin is looking a lot weaker.
(Reporting by Agnia Grigas)