BRIEF-Newcap FY EBTDA up at DKK 24.6 million
* FY EBTDA 24.6 million Danish crowns ($3.5 million) versus 23.9 million crowns year ago
May 8 Grindrod Ltd :
* Launch of accelerated bookbuild offering
* Company reserves right to increase size of bookbuild, subject to demand
* Initial price range at which bookbuild shares are being offered is R24.50 to today's closing price
* Launch of an offering of new ordinary shares to raise approximately R2.0 billion through an accelerated bookbuild offering to qualifying investors
* Listing and trading of bookbuild shares on JSE Limited is expected to commence on Friday, 16 May 2014
* Book for bookbuild is open with immediate effect and is expected to close today (Thursday, 8 May 2014)
* Remgro ltd, through Industrial Partnership Investments Proprietary Limited, has undertaken to submit an order of R800 million into book of demand at clearing price of bookbuild
* Grindrod family, through Grindrod Investment Proprietary Limited, has undertaken to submit an order of R250 million into book of demand at clearing price of bookbuild Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUDAPEST, March 14 Hungarian ruling party lawmakers have proposed economist Bianka Parragh as a new member of the central bank's rate-setting Monetary Council, the Chairman of Parliament's Economic Affairs Committee, Erik Banki, said on Tuesday.
ESSEN, Germany, March 14 RWE has sold the bulk of its 2018 and 2019 power generation at prices below current wholesale market levels, which bodes ill for power generation margins in coming years, data from the German utility showed in Tuesday's earnings report for 2016.