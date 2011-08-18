* Headline EPS at 55.7 cents vs 95.4 cents
* Results hit by strong rand, weak shipping market
* Remains sensitive to exchange rates
(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 18 Africa's biggest shipping
company Grindrod posted a 42 percent decline in
first-half profit, hit by weak freight rates and unfavourable
swings in currencies.
The South African-based company, whose ships haul raw
materials such as iron ore, cement and fertilizer, said headline
earnings per share totalled 55.7 cents in the six months to
end-June compared with 95.4 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that
strips out certain one-off items.
Grindrod, which is diversifying away from shipping to road
freight and logistics, has been under pressure since 2009 as the
global economic slowdown eroded appetite for raw materials while
a flood of new vessels hit freight rates.
The Durban-based company said revenue rose 19 percent to
17.78 billion rand ($2.5 billion) hit partly by the stronger
rand. The stronger rand is a negative for Grindrod, as it eats
into profit when overseas earnings are brought home.
Grindrod said it sees positive but volatile demand for
commodities providing opportunities for freight and trading
business, but an oversupply of ships, particularly in the dry
bulk sector, will pressure earnings from shipping.
Group results would also remain sensitive to the dollar-rand
exchange rate, it said.
Shares in Grindrod have fallen 25 percent so far this year,
lagging behind a 6 percent decline on the JSE All-share index
.
($1 = 7.073 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Helen
Nyambura-Mwaura)