JOHANNESBURG, AUG 22 - South African shipping firm Grindrod is considering taking a 2 billion rand ($279 million) capital injection from a potential strategic partner through the issue of new shares for cash, it said on Monday.

Grindrod, Africa's biggest shipping company, said shares potentially issued to the unnamed investor would be higher than the 30 day average price for the stock, starting from Aug 19.

The company's shares, down more than 25 percent so far this year, surged 5.15 percent to 13.88 rand by 1111 GMT, outpacing a 0.24 percent gain on the JSE All-share index

Grindrod, which last week said it suffered a 42 percent fall in first-half profit, has been under pressure since 2009 as the global economic slowdown eroded appetite for raw materials while a glut of cargo ships has hit freight rates. ($1 = 7.171 South African Rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)