Aug 1 Grinm Advanced Materials Co Ltd

* Says it and unit plan to sell silicon-related assets and debt to General Research Institute for Nonferrous Metals for about 888.1 million yuan(143.72 million US dollar)

* Says shares to resume trading on Aug 4

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nYDTYX; bit.ly/1s9aF98

