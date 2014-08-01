Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 1 Grinm Advanced Materials Co Ltd
* Says it and unit plan to sell silicon-related assets and debt to General Research Institute for Nonferrous Metals for about 888.1 million yuan(143.72 million US dollar)
* Says shares to resume trading on Aug 4
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nYDTYX; bit.ly/1s9aF98
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1793 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)