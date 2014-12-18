Polish insurer PZU fires CEO
WARSAW, March 22 Polish insurance company PZU said on Wednesday that its supervisory board had dismissed its chief executive, Michal Krupinski.
Dec 18 Grivalia Properties REIC
* Says the announced 0.1 euro per share dividend will be paid from Jan. 13, 2015
* Says dividend's ex-dividend date is Jan. 5, 2015
* Says dividend's record date is Jan. 7, 2015
LONDON, March 22 Generali has asked advisory bank Rothschild to find a new owner for its subsidiaries in Colombia, Ecuador and Panama, sources told Reuters, as Italy's biggest insurer seeks to leave markets where it lacks scale.
TORONTO, March 22 Canadian miner Royal Nickel Corp is teaming up with private equity firm Waterton Global Resource Management to buy, develop and operate undervalued nickel assets, the companies said on Wednesday.