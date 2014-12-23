UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 23 Groclin SA :
* Its unit Kabel-Technik-Polska Sp. z o.o. signs letter of intent for production of electrical cabinets for train compartments for Schweizer Bundesbahn
* Its unit will cooperate with Power Converter Solutions GmbH in production of electrical cabinets worth 71 million euros ($86.7 million) for Schweizer Bundesbahn
* Its unit Kabel-Technik-Polska signs second letter of intent for cooperation with Bombardier Transportation on Russian market
* Its unit to deliver parts worth 10.7 million euros to 100 locomotives of First Locomotive Company LLC, project of Bombardier Transportation and local Russian company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources