Dec 23 Groclin SA :

* Its unit Kabel-Technik-Polska Sp. z o.o. signs letter of intent for production of electrical cabinets for train compartments for Schweizer Bundesbahn

* Its unit will cooperate with Power Converter Solutions GmbH in production of electrical cabinets worth 71 million euros ($86.7 million) for Schweizer Bundesbahn

* Its unit Kabel-Technik-Polska signs second letter of intent for cooperation with Bombardier Transportation on Russian market

* Its unit to deliver parts worth 10.7 million euros to 100 locomotives of First Locomotive Company LLC, project of Bombardier Transportation and local Russian company