Nov 8 Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Germany-based Grohmann Engineering to improve its automated manufacturing systems.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal is expected to add over 1,000 engineering and skilled technician jobs in Germany over the next two year, Tesla said in a blogpost. (bit.ly/2eIkeNm) (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)