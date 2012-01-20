(Adds comment)
AMSTERDAM, JAN 20 - Dutch engineer Grontmij
, which has been under financial pressure, said
executive board member Jean-Luc Schnoebelen had been suspended
because he had not been cooperative over the company's shake-up.
"Attempts to arrive at a constructive solution have
unfortunately failed and it has been determined that there is
now an irreparable breach of confidence," Grontmij said on
Friday.
It said the supervisory board decided to suspend Schnoebelen
with immediate effect and a proposal to terminate his position
will be put to an extraordinary shareholder meeting on March 9.
It said it would propose the appointments of Michiel Jaski,
the chief executive, and Frits Vervoort, the chief financial
officier, as members of the executive board, and Schnoebelen's
dismissal at the EGM.
(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Dan Lalor)