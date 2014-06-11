UPDATE 2-Norway's $900-bln wealth fund says real estate may lose some of its shine
* Bought $2 bln worth of real estate in 2016 (Adds further details, quotes)
June 11 Grontmij Nv :
* Terminates sale agreement with Flevo Invest for Naarderbos golf course
* Grontmij has reached this decision following extensive efforts to enforce execution of agreement
* Still intends to sell golf course and will now seek discussion with other interested parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bought $2 bln worth of real estate in 2016 (Adds further details, quotes)
* Reported on Monday FY 2016 net profit at 12.7 million zlotys ($3.12 million) versus 19.4 million zlotys a year ago
OTTAWA, March 14 Canadian home prices rose in February as prices continued to climb in the hot Toronto market, data showed on Tuesday in a report that was unlikely to alleviate concerns from some quarters that the city is facing a real estate bubble. The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, which measures changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed prices rose 1.0 percent from January.