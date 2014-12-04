Dec 4 Closely watched bond investor Bill Gross on Thursday lambasted central banks around the world for unconventional monetary easing and advised investors to curb risk-taking going into 2015 as global markets are reaching "the point of low return" and diminishing liquidity.

Gross, who oversees the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund , said "investors may want to begin to take some chips off the table," given the current environment. "Raise asset quality, reduce duration, and prepare for at least a halt of asset appreciation engineered upon a false central bank premise of artificial yields, QE (Quantitative Easing) and the trickling down of faux wealth to the working class."

In his third investment outlook letter since joining Janus Capital Group Inc, Gross asked: "How could they? How could policymakers have allowed so much debt to be created in the first place, and then failed to regulate their own system accordingly? How could they have thought that money printing and debt creation could create wealth instead of just more and more debt?" (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)