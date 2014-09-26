Sept 26 * William Gross' latest resignation from PIMCO was going to be accepted tomorrow and he resigned before that - source * There is a detailed succession plan ready to be announced at PIMCO - source * PIMCO was thoroughly prepared for Gross' exit, pimco was not caught unaware -source * Gross knew he was being ousted from PIMCO - source * Gross has walked away from PIMCO without a severance package - source * PIMCO's William Gross had been clashing with the executive committee and had threatened to quit multiple times - source