* To convert Belgravia office to a mixed-use development
* Likely to spend a combined 175-200 mln stg on project
LONDON Oct 12 Property developers Grosvenor
and Derwent London are jointly converting an
office building in London's Belgravia district into a mixed-use
scheme, comprising luxury hotel, commercial and residential
elements.
The 168,000 square feet building at 1-5 Grosvenor Place,
next to London's Hyde Park Corner, consists mainly of offices
and has the potential to be made taller, the two companies said
in a statement on Wednesday.
Grosvenor and Derwent are looking to jointly spend 175-200
million pounds ($273-$312 million) on the project, a source
familiar with the project told Reuters.
The commercial aspect of a mixed use development could be
either offices or retail, or both, a spokesperson for Grosvenor
said of the project.
The building, which sits on a more than 1.5 acre
large site, is held under long leases by Derwent, with the
freehold held by Grosvenor. Subject to planning consent, the
redevelopment could start in 2014, the two companies said.
Derwent London will continue its asset management role at
the site with Grosvenor acting as development manager.
($1 = 0.640 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh)