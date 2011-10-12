* To convert Belgravia office to a mixed-use development

* Likely to spend a combined 175-200 mln stg on project

LONDON Oct 12 Property developers Grosvenor and Derwent London are jointly converting an office building in London's Belgravia district into a mixed-use scheme, comprising luxury hotel, commercial and residential elements.

The 168,000 square feet building at 1-5 Grosvenor Place, next to London's Hyde Park Corner, consists mainly of offices and has the potential to be made taller, the two companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

Grosvenor and Derwent are looking to jointly spend 175-200 million pounds ($273-$312 million) on the project, a source familiar with the project told Reuters.

The commercial aspect of a mixed use development could be either offices or retail, or both, a spokesperson for Grosvenor said of the project.

The building, which sits on a more than 1.5 acre large site, is held under long leases by Derwent, with the freehold held by Grosvenor. Subject to planning consent, the redevelopment could start in 2014, the two companies said.

Derwent London will continue its asset management role at the site with Grosvenor acting as development manager. ($1 = 0.640 British Pounds) (Reporting by Brenda Goh)